Introducing Fleurissent: Mood-Lifting Skincare Formulated from the Flowers of Grasse

The highly acclaimed Fleurissent natural floral skincare is created to holistically treat the body, mind, and spirit.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in Grasse and Provence where Fleurissent founder ignited the love and passion for the world’s most potent flowers to create the most powerful skincare for soothe both skin and psyche, Fleurissent, a new range of natural floral skincare products with a difference, is receiving rave reviews from consumers all over the world. Known as the “perfume capital of the world,” Grasse, a town in Southern Provence, France, is home to a wide variety of sought-after blooms that include Roses, Lavender, Jasmine, and Peony—a powerful blend of signature flowers that are scientifically proven to calm the central nervous system and nourish the skin, thanks to their unique geographical location.“I was immediately struck by the power of these remarkable plants,” says founder Tracey William. “Not only are they stress-reducing, but they also contain properties that calm, nourish, and rejuvenate the skin, no matter what skin type you may have. People enjoy the results of glowing skin and appreciate the luxurious calming effects that go deeper than the surface.”After two years and hundreds of formulations, Fleurissent, meaning “Bloom,” was born with four collections: Rose, Lavender, Peony and Ylang that address different skin types and provide specific skin benefits. For example, Rose Revitalizing Radiance is best suited for uneven complexions and dull tired skin. This richest nutrient collection provides deep long-lasting hydration, instant radiance. “What makes the Fleurissent unique is each product contains a proprietary mixture of six flowers (Infusion FLorale-6): Rose de Mai (Rose Centifolia), Rose Alba, Rose Gallica, Lavender, and Peony along with other flowers such as immortelle, corn flower, yarrow, evening primrose, and organically grown botanicals, lending a rich, nourishing and luxurious treatment for the skin and mind.” Tracey addedWe are living in the age when life is becoming more artificial and chemical. The good health is interpreted as a physical body is absent from disease. However, a thousand years ago, people already proposed that the true well-being is lying beyond this limited concept. The beauty, health and happiness are only achieved when body and spirit are perfectly integrated. The peace of mind, the security feeling, the joy and happiness will find the way to glow on your face.Since ancient times, flowers are known for incredible abilities to calm and rejuvenate us with their topical beauty benefits and their aroma therapeutic properties that awake the sense of harmony in mind, body and spirit and now we are just discovering its relevance.Flowers meet innovation, Fleurissent follow the Ecocert and Cosmos and global standards, Fleurissent products are certified natural or organic and safe and never tests on animals. It is also free of parabens, additives, and harmful ingredients, Fleurissent is committed to having zero-waste packaging by 2025.Fleurissent is now available and currently offering a 30% discount sitewide. For more information, visit the www.fleurissent.com About the CompanyOn a mission to activate whole beauty and wellness that emanates from within, the founder of Fleurissent discovered the power of flowers to calm the mind and improve mental health. Fleurissent’s path to success is to add value to society that extends far beyond the external benefits of its products. Fleurissent’s founding principle is to empower women to see their authentic beauty, experience the health, happiness, and vitality they really deserve, and to regain their connection to self and nature in ways that nourish their mind, body, and spirit. The Fleurissent Care Foundation is committed to donating a portion of all profits to various charities and is committed to sustainability, sourcing ingredients solely from small farms.