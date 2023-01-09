Actor & Director Chandler Balli’s Latest Film, “Sect,” Now Out on Tubi

“Sect” promises to be a favorite amongst horror movie fans with its thrilling storyline, commentary on modern-day religion, and constant action

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler Balli – the rising actor and director with credits including the 2021 science fiction film “One Left” – is pleased to announce that his latest film, “Sect,” is now out on Tubi.

The film follows Luke, a character played by Chandler Balli who is grappling with the aftermath of a challenging personal crisis. Fresh out of recovery, Luke is looking for redemption and to begin a new life. After his friend, Mark, introduces Luke to a charismatic pastor in their local town, Luke’s life devolves into chaos as he is hunted down by a cult over the course of one night.

Made with just a $2,000 budget, “Sect” encompasses more than just mystery and horror during its almost two-hour run time; it prompts viewers to question organized religion and their own personal relationships with God. Despite its recent release, it has already received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with critics calling it “something really special” and “an incredible film.”

“Making ‘Sect’ was a lot of fun for me, both as an actor and as a director,” said Chandler Balli. “Although our budget for this film was quite low, the cast and crew pulled together to tell what we believe to be a very important story. Based on the positive feedback we’ve received from audiences thus far, it’s clear that viewers agree.”

Balli added, “Now, with the film’s release on Tubi, we’re all very excited by the prospect of a world-wide audience now being able to watch “Sect.” From the thrilling storyline to the film’s consistent action, I think horror movie fans have a lot to like. I’m looking forward to hearing from them.”

To learn more about or to watch “Sect,” click here or visit www.tubitv.com/movies/707160/sect.