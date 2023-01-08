Executive Positions in High Demand for 2023
In 2023, certain executive positions will be critical in navigating this year’s anticipated obstacles.
Companies need to recruit executives with a proven track record of leadership. They need executives with higher emotional intelligence and genuine leadership instead of enigmatic charisma. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowen Partners Executive Search has unveiled its Top Executive Positions of 2023, a list of C-suite and executive level jobs expected to be in demand in the coming year. Included are roles in the software, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and private equity industries.
Below are the executive positions that will be important for organizations in 2023.
Chief Executive Officer
CEOs are getting older, and we will likely see a lot of turnover over the next few years. Approximately 81% of today’s CEOs of organizations in the S&P 500 are between 50 and 65 years of age. As they step aside to let new leaders take over their organizations, we’ll witness fresh ideas but also a potential loss of business knowledge.
Chief Human Resource Officer
While the CEO can establish a DE&I vision, typically, it’s the CHRO who implements the changes. Unfortunately, many companies find it difficult to fill senior CHRO roles due to a lack of available talent.
Chief Revenue Officer
The Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) has a tough job for 2023. In an environment of rising prices and consumers cutting their expenses, they must maintain and even increase sales to protect their organizations from losses.
Chief Financial Officer
Many economists are predicting a recession in 2023. Recessions tend to result in greater scrutiny of CFOs, especially if the company misses expectations for sales or sees an unexpected dip in income.
Operating Partners
Private equity firms are seeking executives with ample experience driving results more than ever. Former COO, CFO, or CRO operating partners will see a higher demand for their abilities.
CIO, CTO, and CISOs
While large organizations will likely continue to maintain separate positions for the CIO, CTO, and CISO, smaller and mid-size companies might combine the functions into one or two roles to save on expenses. Combining responsibilities can ensure that there is still coverage for critical tasks while also allowing the organization to cut costs.
VP or Director of Marketing
Organizations seeking to reduce their marketing expenses will emphasize the ROI of advertising campaigns. To keep the marketing dollars flowing, CMOs and other marketing executives must prove their funds effectively drive sales and attract customers.
Expect More Focus on Budgets and Bottomline Performance in 2023
The key trends executives will need to address throughout 2023 will be budgets and spending. Companies will seek executives with a history of strong leadership throughout turbulent economic times.
Organizations will expect their new leaders to take the reins quickly and turn the focus to saving money, increasing or maintaining sales, and ensuring that the company remains competitive, even as customers hold on to their cash.
Another major trend to look out for is combining functions, especially for roles such as the CMO and CRO, and CTO, CIO, and CISO.
Smaller and mid-size companies will likely seek to manage their cash flows by hiring or outsourcing single individuals to handle multiple roles in sales and technology, at least until the economic uncertainty abates.
Finally, organizations must continue to pay strict attention to human resource concerns like DE&I and workplace flexibility. Despite the current economic turbulence, employees still have their pick of available jobs. They want to work for companies that value diversity and embed it in their culture.
While companies have begun to force more workers back to the office, remote work is still widely preferred. Executives will need to continue to support flexibility initiatives to attract top talent to their workforce.
Focusing on these critical trends can ensure executives successfully navigate the anticipated challenges in 2023.
