10 health benefits of chocolate
Chocolate has long been regarded as a guilty indulgence. Chocolatiers around the world are thrilled to reveal that chocolate is actually good for your health. Dark chocolate, in particular, is packed with antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Here are 10 reasons why chocolates should be added to a persons diet:
1. Lower Blood Pressure – Studies have found that small doses of dark chocolate can help reduce overall blood pressure levels. This may be due to its flavanol content, which helps improve the function of blood vessels and allows them to relax more easily.
2. Reduce Inflammation – Research suggests dark chocolates have anti-inflammatory properties thanks to their plant compounds called polyphenols which contain antioxidants. This can help reduce inflammation in the body and benefit overall health.
3. Improve Brain Health – Dark chocolates are packed with flavonoids, which have been linked to increased cognitive performance and improved brain function. They may also protect the brain from age-related decline and improve memory retention.
4. Enhance Mood – Studies suggest dark chocolates can boost serotonin levels in the brain, helping to regulate mood, induce feelings of pleasure, and even act as an anti-depressant.
5. Better Heart Health – The flavanols in dark chocolates have even been linked to reduced rates of cardiovascular disease due to their ability to lower bad cholesterol levels while boosting good cholesterol levels.
6. Better Weight Management – Eating moderate amounts of chocolates can help to reduce appetite and cravings for unhealthy snacks or sugary foods, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.
7. Increase Energy Levels – Dark chocolates contain caffeine, which helps to increase alertness and energy levels in the body. Cacao also contains many other essential minerals like magnesium which are important for energy production.
8. Improve Skin Health – The antioxidants in chocolates may help protect the skin against sun damage and even improve complexion as they fight off harmful free radicals that cause wrinkles and fine lines.
9. Reduce Stress – Eating chocolates releases endorphins in the brain, which can help reduce stress and make people feel relaxed.
10. Delicious Treat – Last but not least, chocolates taste delicious! There is no better reward for a hard day than indulging in some dark chocolates from some ones favorite chocolate store. People can even custom order a variety of items to try at certain chocolate stores and online. Arrowhead chocolates in Joseph, Oregon offers handcrafted custom boxes that can be ordered online.
So now that we know the amazing health benefits of chocolates, why not stop by the local chocolatier today and enjoy some delectable dark chocolates?
