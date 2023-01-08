NA leader pays pre-Tết visit to fishermen, needy people in Quảng Bình

VIETNAM, January 8 -

QUẢNG BÌNH — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and a working delegation on Sunday visited fishermen, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, and disadvantaged workers in the central province of Quảng Bình, wishing them a joyful Lunar New Year festival (Tết) ahead.

At the Cửa Phú Port in Đồng Hới City’s Bảo Ninh Commune, the top legislator presented 50 Tết gifts for local fishermen. The central province boasts Việt Nam's third largest offshore fishing fleet.

Huệ affirmed that the Party, NA and Government always pay attention to the life of fishermen and create the most favourable conditions for their fishing activities at sea.

Wishing the fishermen a new year of bumper catches and favourable weather, he recommended Quảng Bình establish more fisheries unions and work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and competent agencies to upgrade and expand ports and storm shelters for fishing vessel.

In Quảng Ninh District, the NA leader visited and handed over 280 gifts to local beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, disadvantaged workers, and victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin.

He urged the district’s authorities further take care of the group, particularly in the upcoming Tết holiday. — VNS