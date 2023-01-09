Submit Release
Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue

Day-of-Event Food & Beverage Professionals

— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their fourth quarter operations.

Quarterly revenue increased 90.2% over the same quarter last year, while the number of events increased 70.6%. Their National Talent Pool at the end of the quarter was 2,012 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)

“I’m happy to report strong growth in the number of events this past quarter, despite shifting our focus to process improvements and increasing customer satisfaction. And although there was notable concern on the part of Party Hosts to hold events during flu season and the resurgence of COVID, we were still able to achieve strong revenue growth,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.

He added “I’m also pleased to report that for the first time since inception, we realized the majority of event sales via our website. We will continue to invest in increasing brand awareness and channel more resources into driving traffic to our website and app, which we believe will ultimately will reduce our customer acquisition costs.”

About Personal Sommeliers

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts with top Food & Beverage Professionals.

Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.

WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE

Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.

