ALiA BioTech's one-stop diagnostic platform brings multiplex testing to the medical front line

Delivering up to 30 results from a single drop of body fluid, whether blood, serum, swab or urine, is possible with ALiA BioTech's rapid diagnostic platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, the market for point-of-care testing (POCT) is seen to double in size compared to pre-pandemic levels. In this burgeoning field, multiplexing is the key technology differentiator. Increasing the number of simultaneous assays helps to identify the right biomarker, and thus reduces the cost and time it takes to quell any potential outbreak. ALiA BioTech group took on this challenge 10 years ago and is now ready to deploy a next-generation rapid diagnostic platform that can conduct multiplex testing in a single biochip within 15 minutes.

"It becomes very personal now," said Kelvin Chiu, CEO. "Next time we sneeze or cough, we could be catching Covid-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, or Streptococcus pneumoniae. A single test on our platform gives the fast track and accurate answer."

ALiA's Lab-on-Chip platform is a patented POCT that delivers up to 30 results from a single drop of body fluid, whether that be blood, serum, swab, or urine. Having completed research and development of its proprietary microfluidic and microarray technologies, ALiA is ready to scale up the manufacturing of multiplex products for different disease panels. The company's pipeline will also direct POCT towards veterinary health and agri-food surveillance within the same platform.

ALiA analyser and its biochip panels for respiratory infection and tropical fever have obtained Europe's CE marks, with the accredited ISO 13485 medical device quality management system.

The biotech firm is securing regulatory approval in other jurisdictions, including the United States, mainland China and Southeast Asia. The company anticipates global strategic partnerships in developing biochips for different disease panels and aims to deepen ties around product development and commercialisation. It also welcomes strategic partnerships to establish advanced manufacturing in the US, European Union and Asia-Pacific.

"Over the next five to 10 years, we shall develop more multiplex diseases panels and complete clinical trials and regulatory approval processes so that we can introduce more real-time rapid diagnostic panels that are critical to rescuing lives," Chiu said.

Original link from SCMP

About ALiA BioTech group (Website)

ALiA BioTech group is a group of companies with a sole purpose of streamlining the way medical professionals and front-line workers response to diseases and driving innovations to shape the future of disease diagnostics. ALiA BioTech group has formed a diverse team in Hong Kong, China, France & USA, which is originated from a strong vision for transforming the diagnostic landscape with faster response to disease management.

Media Contact

Janet Li, ALiA BioTech, 852 26989903, alia@aliabiotech.com

SOURCE ALiA BioTech