Legislators support issuance of national master plan for 2021-2030

VIETNAM, January 8 -  

HÀ NỘI — During a discussion at the parliament's second extraordinary session on January 7, numerous legislators expressed their support for the National Assembly's issuance of a resolution outlining the national master plan for 2021-2030.

The draft master plan targets that by 2050, Việt Nam will have become a developed and high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society. It will strive for annual GDP growth of 6.5-7.5 per cent between 2031 and 2050, with a per capita GDP of US$27,000-32,000 and an urbanisation rate of 70-75 per cent by 2050.

Việt Nam also aims to have established itself as a developing country with modern industry, upper-middle income, and economic growth driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation by 2030.

To obtain the targets, the national master plan identified groups of focal tasks, including basically forming a national infrastructure framework, stepping up economic restructuring in tandem with growth model reform, and developing national growth pillars.

Legislators shared that the national master plan is essential as it will be the basis for making and implementing plans for sectors, regions, and localities.

Trịnh Xuân Ấn, an NA deputy from the southern province of Đồng Nai, said the draft master plan has solid political, legal and practical grounds, noting it should be feasible, effective, understandable, and easy to be assessed and monitor.

Echoing the view, deputy Trần Quang Minh from the central province of Quảng Binh pointed out the importance of cooperating with other countries and forecasting the regional and international situations to guarantee the master plan’s sustainability.

Some other legislators recommended the drafting agency, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, revise some contents to ensure that the master plan is in line with reality.

At the sitting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng provided further information related to issues mentioned by NA deputies.  VNS

