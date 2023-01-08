Maureen Hosier's Book Enthralls Participants with Inspirational Words at NYLA 2022 Book Exhibition

The recently concluded New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show at Saratoga Springs City Center, New York, was a big hit.

The state library association conference, held last November 3-4, 2022, was considered the biggest gathering of hundreds of librarians, academics, authors, and readers on the East Coast. Guests and participants came far and wide to support the library community and the love of books.

Maureen Hosier's book “You'll Do Anything for Him” was exhibited alongside other prestigious authors and their books by the self-publishing company ReadersMagnet at the said event.

In this breakout self-help book, the author aims to create a new perspective for readers regarding the language of relationships. “You'll Do Anything for Him” talks about striving to understand what a person truly feels and thinks, why they give themselves up to make a relationship work, and why this style of relating isn't working. The new perspective also opens a person to getting back in touch with their authentic self and who they really are.

Author Maureen Hosier always wanted to write a book about relationships. Still, she knew she couldn't do it without her sister, Berta Hosier Conger. The latter is good at focusing on detail, organization, flow, and the ability to bring introspective depth and richness to their combined understanding of one-person and two-person relationships. And because of the joint effort of the two sisters, the books “You'll Do Anything for Her” and “You'll Do Anything for Him” were made.

Get ready to embark on a self-discovery journey. Order now Maureen Hosier's “You'll Do Anything for Him” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or visit the author's website at www.maureenehosierphd.com.

“You'll Do Anything for Him”

Author | Maureen E. Hosier

Published date | 2021

Publisher | Maureen E Hosier, PhD

Book Genre | Self-Help

Author Bio

At the age of 38, author Maureen Hosier realized that she needed help to understand what was happening in her relationships. She wanted to know how to help people who lacked self-confidence and self-esteem. That was when she decided to change her career path and return to school to obtain a Master's Degree and then a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Maureen's life efforts have been to explain to people that there was nothing “wrong” with them and that they could learn to refocus back toward themselves, their feelings and needs, and use their emotions as cues to become aware of their behaviors, especially when they became aware of the emotional pain they were experiencing in the relationship.

— WebWireID298939 —