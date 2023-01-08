St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal; LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000196

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 @ 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N, mm 135.4, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal; Leaving Scene of Accident (LSA)

ACCUSED: Mark Walrod

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jackson, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of an erratic vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 in the greater St. Johnsbury area. Troopers quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor vehicle violations. A traffic stop was initiated moments later along I-91 North, mile marker 135.4, in St. Johnsbury. The operator, Mark Walrod (45), displayed several indicators of impairment. Troopers screened Walrod, who was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving Scene of Accident (LSA). Walrod was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, before being issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the charges of DUI - Refusal and LSA.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819