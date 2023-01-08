St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal; LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4000196
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 @ 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N, mm 135.4, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal; Leaving Scene of Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Mark Walrod
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jackson, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of an erratic vehicle traveling northbound on I-91 in the greater St. Johnsbury area. Troopers quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor vehicle violations. A traffic stop was initiated moments later along I-91 North, mile marker 135.4, in St. Johnsbury. The operator, Mark Walrod (45), displayed several indicators of impairment. Troopers screened Walrod, who was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving Scene of Accident (LSA). Walrod was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, before being issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the charges of DUI - Refusal and LSA.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819