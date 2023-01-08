Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 8, 2023

2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a commemorative ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, the Minister of Public Safety, Marco E. L. Mendicino, and the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, will also be in attendance.