I 89 N - Colchester lane closure

Interstate 89 northbound in the area of mile marker 92 in the town of Colchester by the weigh station will have both lanes CLOSED due to a motor vehicle fire.

Updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.