Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,792 in the last 365 days.

New Mental and Health Awareness Website Launch Announcement

Mental and Health Awareness Magazine Cover

Mental and Health Awareness Magazine

Mental and Health Awareness Logo

Mental and Health Awareness

Resources for education and mental health for adolescents to adults

Mental and Health Awareness

After a year of dedication and hard work from our team at Mental and Health Awareness, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new website!

By building a community around people with education and mental health concerns and needs, this website reminds visitors that they are not alone.”
— Doré Frances, PhD
BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary goal during the design process of Mental and Health Awareness was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource for parents, professionals, young adults and older adults. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our visitors to learn and locate valuable information about our content, current news, research, resources, treatment options, and our upcoming magazine, not only at their desks, also on their mobile devices.

Much of the content from this mental health website has an uplifting feel, making it the perfect read when you need a boost.

From research-backed therapeutic practices to treatment resources, you'll find plenty of information and motivation to help you make necessary changes and get your education and mental health on track.

"By building a community around people with education and mental health concerns and needs, this website reminds visitors that they are not alone." states Dr. Doré Frances, Ph.D.

It can be a huge source of comfort for anyone struggling with the challenges that educational learning needs or mental health struggles bring to the classroom, the sports field, work, and into the family, personal, and even professional relationships.

We have organized information into Content Categories and Resource Categories.

Media includes Events, Podcasts, Videos, and Webinars. The value-added and created for our visitors is a result of our knowledge center staff along with other Featured Writers and Research articles. Our intention is to expand the industry knowledge above and beyond the same old traditional information and break out of the "all therapy and treatment is the same" bubble.

There is no one-size-fits-all for educational resources, mental health resources, or therapy resources.

Our world is not the same as it was ten years ago, five years ago, and just before COVID. Neither are the children, teens, young adults, and older adults needing educational and mental health information and treatment resources.

Keep up to date on the latest Education and Mental Health news. and our company announcements about the new education and mental health magazine.

We hope you enjoy our new website!

For any comments, suggestions, questions, or to join as a member offering educational or treatment resources and services, please contact us.

Dore Frances, PhD
Mental and Health Awareness
+1 720-446-0188
dore@dorefrances.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

New Mental and Health Awareness Website Launch Announcement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.