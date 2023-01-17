New Mental and Health Awareness Website Launch Announcement
After a year of dedication and hard work from our team at Mental and Health Awareness, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new website!
By building a community around people with education and mental health concerns and needs, this website reminds visitors that they are not alone.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary goal during the design process of Mental and Health Awareness was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource for parents, professionals, young adults and older adults. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our visitors to learn and locate valuable information about our content, current news, research, resources, treatment options, and our upcoming magazine, not only at their desks, also on their mobile devices.
Much of the content from this mental health website has an uplifting feel, making it the perfect read when you need a boost.
From research-backed therapeutic practices to treatment resources, you'll find plenty of information and motivation to help you make necessary changes and get your education and mental health on track.
"By building a community around people with education and mental health concerns and needs, this website reminds visitors that they are not alone." states Dr. Doré Frances, Ph.D.
It can be a huge source of comfort for anyone struggling with the challenges that educational learning needs or mental health struggles bring to the classroom, the sports field, work, and into the family, personal, and even professional relationships.
We have organized information into Content Categories and Resource Categories.
Media includes Events, Podcasts, Videos, and Webinars. The value-added and created for our visitors is a result of our knowledge center staff along with other Featured Writers and Research articles. Our intention is to expand the industry knowledge above and beyond the same old traditional information and break out of the "all therapy and treatment is the same" bubble.
There is no one-size-fits-all for educational resources, mental health resources, or therapy resources.
Our world is not the same as it was ten years ago, five years ago, and just before COVID. Neither are the children, teens, young adults, and older adults needing educational and mental health information and treatment resources.
Keep up to date on the latest Education and Mental Health news. and our company announcements about the new education and mental health magazine.
We hope you enjoy our new website!
For any comments, suggestions, questions, or to join as a member offering educational or treatment resources and services, please contact us.
