New Book and Journal! An Alternative to Vision Boarding
Brighter Days Ahead goes beyond the initial vision board concept to create an actionable pathway to help individuals reach their highest potential.HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Psychology Today, research suggests completing a vision board each year can help individuals more easily reach their goals by increasing self-awareness and self-reflection on what is important to us.
A recently released publication, Brighter Days Ahead by world-renown Insurance Wealth Strategist Demetris Curry, goes beyond the initial vision board concept to create an actionable pathway and model to help individuals reach their highest potential.
“Brighter Days Ahead is more than a motivational book. It’s a roadmap to self-development with practical advice and strategies for becoming your best self,” Demetris explained. “This book requires you to think. Manifest it into your life by acting on the plan you've mapped out in your reflections of past, present, future!”
Unlike a vision board, the two-for-one book and journal provides motivation and self-reflection within one publication. Each chapter concludes with thought-provoking questions for self-assessment with a dedicated section to externally process those thoughts.
“I think the vision board concept holds great purpose to help people initially visualize what they want in life; however, most people treat vision boards like that was the work. It becomes a wish list by cutting out pictures of what they want,” Demetris explained. “Brighter Days Ahead is designed to get the audience to reflect on what they need to propel to the next stage of life, career, finances, health, etc., and create a plan to get there.”
By utilizing Brighter Days Ahead as an alternative to the vision board, readers will gain a deeper understanding and connection with their goals and values, which will increase their likelihood of achieving the goals.
“Writing your vision and making it plain is the key to achieving your goals,” Demetris said. “Once you have them written on paper, they become real. You can then create actionable steps to achieve your goals and receive motivation and guidance through the words of wisdom in Brighter Days Ahead.”
Visit www.demetriscurry.com to grab Brighter Days Ahead for the new year. It is also available at major book retailers, including Books-A-Million, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, and Walmart.
