Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,627 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas Day today

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas.

Around the country, members of these communities will take a moment to join family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by attending religious services. Many others will also gather and enjoy a good meal to mark the occasion.  

For many who celebrate this day, Christmas is an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, including the importance of having compassion for others, showing generosity to all people, and embodying the power of perseverance. These values are seen each and every day in the actions of members of the Orthodox Christian and Eastern Rite Catholic communities across Canada, and it speaks to who we are as a country. 

Today is also a wonderful opportunity to recognize the contributions that Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics have made and continue to make towards building a more equitable and more inclusive Canada for everyone. I encourage all Canadians to learn more about how these communities help make our country what it is today.  

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish all those celebrating today a happy and peaceful Christmas.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/07/c9441.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Orthodox Christmas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.