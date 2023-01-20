Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Call The Gori Law Firm For Specifics About Compensation For Your Loved One-It Might Be Millions

The Gori Law Firm

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband, dad or grandfather is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Florida or any other state in the nation please make his financial compensation a top priority and call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The reason we recommend The Gori Law Firm is because they are a top five mesothelioma law firm in the USA, they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation for their clients, and their methodical approach for client compensation consistently produces superior client compensation results.

"We are also appealing to the family of a Navy veteran with mesothelioma to not call Bob the local car accident attorney who lists mesothelioma compensation as something they do. Often Bob or about half of the ads on the Internet for mesothelioma are sponsored by middlemen marketing law firms that simply sign people up-they do not work on the compensation claim. In contrast to this-The Gori law Firm handles all their mesothelioma compensation claims cases in-house, and they know exactly how to get the best compensation results for their clients.

"Before a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma hires a law firm to assist with compensation, please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We think you will be glad you did. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Florida including communities such as Miami, Tampa/Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Jacksonville, Naples, Cape Coral or in the Florida Panhandle. http://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://GoriLaw.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Florida include US Navy Veterans, or former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html