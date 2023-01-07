Submit Release
Li Auto Inc. Shareholder Investigation: Submit Your Losses to Johnson Fistel

LI Class Action Investigation has Commenced on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Li Auto Inc. common stock? If you purchased Li Auto Inc. common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/li-auto-inc

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On December 9, 2022, Li Auto announced third-quarter operating results. Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.5%. Earnings per share also missed analyst estimates by 40%. Gross margin was 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.


What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com


