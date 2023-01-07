NIQUEA.D Celebrating 2 Years!

NIQUEA.D is proudly celebrating its 2nd year! Since we started in 2020, the NIQUEA.D brand is gaining great esteem and momentum in the market, and with best-in-class retail SKU productivity, we are breaking new ground! And our new products raise the bar once again, and we are excited to announce ground-breaking creative developments in 2023.

Our first launch for 2023 is our exceptional and stunning Collector's Edition single greeting card line. These cards and envelopes are story-like, with each element of the experience designed to be memorable, timeless and worthy of collecting. The cards are magnificently beautiful featuring the original work of renowned artists and are tastefully embellished to elevate each one to remarkable levels. The collectible envelopes are works of art themselves, are fully designed both inside and out with a complimentary artwork and are lined by hand with custom liners. These stunning greeting card and envelope collections are offered with a second outer envelope to be used for addressing and mailing, which allows the designed inner envelope to be preserved. This approach is completely new and brings innovation to the special world of personal expression.

We are also releasing a unique and fresh range of cards that offer the consumer who cherishes a religious message as a way to express themselves. These cards marry the elegant, modern art and design of NIQUEA.D with the touching teaching of scripture in a modern and tasteful experience. Covering a range of occasions, these meaning cards bring spirituality and emotion to life and self-expression!

For more information on new NIQUEA.D products, please visit www.niquead.com

About Dominque Schurman, Founder and President

Dominique Schurman has grown up in a family whose love for art, paper, writing and personal connections has always been an integral part of their life.

She spent her childhood surrounded by art. With family still living in Europe, Dominique was able to travel to Europe throughout her youth and on those trips, she would tour museums with her mother at every stop. As such, she was lucky to be exposed to the world of visual beauty that evoked emotion at an early age.

These experiences, coupled with a fierce entrepreneurial spirit, sparked Dominique's career in the family business. The original company, Marcel Schurman Company, named after Dominique's father, was an import and wholesale business that specialized in high quality, beautifully designed greeting cards, stationery and gift wrap imported from around the world. A retail store called PAPYRUS® was started by Margrit Schurman in 1975.

With her love for paper, design and writing, Dominique joined the company to work with her parents in 1982. During her career, Dominique grew the business into an international company growing both the wholesale and retail divisions to over $150 million in sales and expanding the store fleet to over 400 stores in North America. Dominique developed the legacy brands and created new brands such as PAPER DESTINY, XOXO Dominique, and NIQUEA.D which is her signature brand and is the culmination of Dominique's love for tasteful, and sophisticated design.

About NIQUEA.D

Greeting cards and stationery hold a special place in the hearts of people who want to enhance their relationships with a personal touch. They are seeking content that is relevant, meaningful and genuine that reflects their values and their taste.

My new brand stands apart from the rest and fills a void in the market. It is aspirational yet authentic… and is designed to capture the imagination of those who gather enrichment through treasured relationships. The perfect card can create a priceless memorable moment.

The brand is a synthesis of curated looks that are elegant, beautiful, simple, worldly, and also funny, diverse, quirky and unexpected. I have partnered with artists and designers from around the world who share my passion and who have wanted to be part of the creation of a truly unique and differentiated brand. My new brand will stand apart from the rest and will fill a void in the market for consumers who so cherish the experience of browsing through cards that are rich in content and that are art driven with 'just enough' editorial to inspire words of their own.

NIQUEA.D is one of a suite of brands developed by Dominique, and is part of her creative venture, Larkwood Studio.

