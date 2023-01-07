Boat Wiring Harness Market will surpass USD 24252.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4% till 2030 : GreyViews

Boat Wiring Harness Market Size by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Application (Gasoline Boats, Hybrid Boats and Electric Boats), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the boat wiring harness market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the boat wiring harness market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as distribution channels, applications, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global boat wiring harness market are Pacer Group, La Cro Products, AdCura Manufacturing, Mar-Lan Industries, Wiring Harnesses Australia, Guangzhou Youye Electronics, Marine Electrical Products, NetSource OEM, Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Electro-prep, American Auto/Marine Wiring, Rockford Components Ltd., BEP Marine, Connex among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide boat wiring harness market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A boat wiring harness may also be called a wiring loom or a wiring assembly, it is an assembly of wires or cables that transmit electricity or signals. Wire harnesses are used in boats to protect the bulk of wire that connects the electric and electronic devices. Connecting wires and cables with a harness will protect the wires from vibrations, abrasions, and dampness, which can damage them. It's safe to say that the global boat wiring harness market is a competitive market, and many well-known market players are focusing their efforts on product development which is playing a key role in the growth of the market globally. As a result of strict government regulations regarding safety and security as well as the advent of electric boats, the market is growing rapidly. The boat wiring harness market is influenced by consumer preference for electric boats due to the comfort they offer and by growing fisheries production propelling the high number of traders towards the market. Furthermore, as performance-oriented boats become more popular due to their high capacity, heavy performance, and long life, the boat wiring harness market will continue to grow. Many countries are now in need of customized boat wiring harnesses, which will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.

Scope of Boat Wiring Harness Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Distribution Channel, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Pacer Group, La Cro Products, AdCura Manufacturing, Mar-Lan Industries, Wiring Harnesses Australia, Guangzhou Youye Electronics, Marine Electrical Products, NetSource OEM, Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Electro-prep, American Auto/Marine Wiring, Rockford Components Ltd., BEP Marine, Connex among others.

Segmentation Analysis

OEMs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment includes aftermarket and OEM. OEMs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Today, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are focused on developing advanced boat wiring harnesses, which is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, as a result of technological advancements in electric and hybrid boats, sales of boat wiring harnesses are on the rise.

Electric boats are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes gasoline boats, hybrid boats and electric boats. The electric boat segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Electric Boat is the most popular model and is expected to capture the greatest share of the market during the forecast period. The lower noise and eco-friendliness of electric boats make them much more favourable than gasoline- or diesel-powered boats. In addition, the number of people who use electric power for boating equipment is growing, thus more electric boats are using boat wiring harnesses, propelling the growth of the market

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for boat wiring harnesses include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. The high usage of commercial and tourist boats in the region, as well as the adoption of customized boat wiring harnesses, contribute to the growth of the industry. A growing population and global trade are contributing to the growth of the boat wiring harness market. Moreover, it is estimated that there will be an increase in the number of tourist boats and commercial boats in North America, which will benefit the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's boat wiring harness market size was valued at USD 1234.04 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1908.27 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

It has been determined that the safety regulations enacted by the government in the country have a positive effect on the growth of the boat wiring harness market.

China

China’s boat wiring harness market size was valued at USD 1283.42 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2014.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

China's manufacturers are driving Asian sales of boat wiring harnesses. In addition, the country’s market growth is also propelled by the increased demand for tourist and commercial

India

India's boat wiring harness market size was valued at USD 987.25 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1538.25 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030

The technological advancement in the country in the boat wiring harness market such as adding wired electronic devices to boats helps to enhance the safety of the boat and avoid electric leakage; additionally, the growing fishery production in the country boosts the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for boats equipped with wiring harnesses in order to prevent electric shocks and vibrations.

