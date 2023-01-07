Việt Nam, Bahamas set up diplomatic relations

VIETNAM, January 7 - NEW YORK – Việt Nam and the Bahamas have agreed to set up diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

On behalf of the Governments of Việt Nam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.

The same day, the joint communiqué was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for circulation and announcement to UN member states.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang said the foundation of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas demonstrated Việt Nam’s foreign policy of multilateralising and diversifying international relations, and being an active and responsible member of the international community.

He stressed the two countries shared many common viewpoints and stances on regional and global issues at the UN and other multilateral forums, and that this would be one of the focuses of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Bahamian Ambassador Stan Oduma Smith expressed his delight at the establishment of diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, noting that the two sides had many areas to enhance partnerships such as trade, investment, tourism, and food security.

After the ceremony, the two ambassadors discussed measures for promoting their countries’ cooperation.

Describing the relationship establishment as the start of multifaceted cooperation, they agreed to increase mutual visits and share information to learn about the countries’ strengths and cooperation potential, especially in economy, trade, investment, tourism, banking, information technology, and agriculture.

They also pledged to maintain close cooperation at the UN and other multilateral forums.

With the founding of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas, Việt Nam now has diplomatic relations with 191 countries. VNA/VNS