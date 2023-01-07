Evonne Monet, the new athleisure brand, introduces its debut collection

Evonne Monet celebrates its entry into the athleisure space with lightweight, comfortable, fashion-forward athletic wear that is built for movement.

Evonne Monet is excited to launch its debut athleisure apparel collection that amplifies, ignites, and revolutionizes comfort, performance and fashion. The clothing brand advocates that fashion-forward wear is for everyone and helps curate styles that fit right into the modern woman's needs. Evonne Monet’s debut collection features unique and flattering designs for all body types.

Evonne Monet is a black-owned small business that stands on the pillars of empowerment, inclusivity, comfort and performance. According to the founder, Evonne Archer, the Evonne Monet brand is a revolutionary clothing brand guided by innovation. The collection of stylish and comfortable athleisure apparel sets encompasses a powerful fashion drive that empowers the woman within to pursue her goals.

Evonne Archer is an entrepreneur, athlete and promising fashion designer. She has a lengthy athletic background, with 12 years in track before she became an internationally recognized Figure Athlete. Her brand, Evonne Monet, aims to provide fashionable athletic wear that helps people seamlessly transition from their workouts to everyday life. The fashion brand provides clothing for everyday use.

Besides featuring intricate designs and bursts of color, Evonne Monet’s collection is nothing short of alluring. The athleisure wear instils confidence in those who wear it by supercharging their strength and providing support in all the places needed. The brand is committed to availing comfortable and fashionable workout apparel for different body types.

Evonne shares that her brand comes into the market with a renewed view of athleisure, which offers versatility and showcases the beauty of all lifestyles. The collection gives a look into the pace the brand is looking to set with its comfortable fabrics, color range and style options. “I wanted others, across all walks of life, to feel empowered to do what they’ve always wanted to. I chose fabrics and styles that move the way I move, that feel great across my skin, that can make a subtle yet commanding statement when you walk into a room,” says Evonne.

Evonne Monet is sure to capture the attention of many women looking for an athleisure brand that offers them just what they need. The brand’s debut collection is now available for purchase on the website. The athleisure line can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Evonne Monet

Evonne Archer

United States