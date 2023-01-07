Governor Abbott Announces City Of Marshall As Music Friendly Community

January 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Marshall, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Marshall on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success.”

“Marshall is rich in history and culture and music,” said Senator Bryan Hughes. “As the birthplace of boogie-woogie and home to countless gifted musicians and a vibrant music scene today, Marshall is well-deserving of this designation. Thank you, Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office, for giving Marshall this recognition.”

“Becoming certified as a Texas Music Friendly Community is yet another step the City of Marshall is taking in showing the world the rich cultural heritage that Marshall has,” said Marshall Regional Arts Council Executive Director Fran Hurley. “The State of Texas has many programs for communities like ours to plug directly into the state-level tourism efforts. Additionally, this provides great opportunities for musicians. These certified communities work together to share knowledge and understanding in a manner that is driven from within the communities. It's a great way for Marshall to provide opportunities for our own local musicians to be known across Texas."

“Marshall is a truly historic town, and this includes music,” said The Ginocchio restaurant and bar owner Alan Loudermilk. “The boogie-woogie style of music that historians attribute to Marshall continues to influence music throughout the world. The future of music in Marshall is bright indeed, and I am grateful to be able to support musical arts here in Marshall.”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation at a community celebration featuring live performances and cohosted by the City of Marshall and Visit Marshall on Friday, January 13.

Marshall Music Friendly Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, January 13

Marshall Convention Center

2501 E End Blvd S, Marshall, TX 75672

5:45 pm: Doors open

6:00 pm: Ceremony with the Texas Music Office

6:30 pm: Jake Williams

7:15 pm: Wes Jeans Band with Pepper Holt

8:30 pm: Trace Ellington

For ticket prices and more information, visit: Facebook.com/events/681820280183212

Media inquiries may be directed to:

LeAnne White, Economic Development Manager, City of Marshall

White.LeAnne@marshalltexas.net, 903.934.7971

Marshall joins more than 35 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Houston, Lindale, Lubbock, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Selma, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley.

Learn more about the Texas Music Friendly Community program.