She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women Returns for the Second Year at UIC Forum During Women's History Month

Producers & Participants for She Owns It She Biz Conference at UIC Dr. Gena Jones, author of Legacy Made Simple & Conference Keynote Speaker

The conference empowers Black Women for a second year in Chicago. Aiming to build a business sisterhood working towards inclusion and equity.

Am I good enough? Yes, I am.” — Michelle Obama

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: With an Eye PRChristi Love 312-451-3796Christi@withaneyepr.com She Owns It She Biz Conference returns to empower Black Women for a second year in Chicago. The conference will be held during Women’s History Month on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum,1213 S. Halsted. It is created and produced by Black women, specifically for Black women, with the support of Black men, making it a comfortable outlet to discuss issues important to them and their community. Anyone who supports or has a genuine interest in working towards inclusion and equity as we celebrate the Black woman is welcome to participate.In commemoration of National Entrepreneurs Day (November 15, 2022), a Black Woman Magic Round Table was held to discuss Black Women in Society and the goals for this year’s conference. The full-day event will be an exchange of ideas, sharing opportunities, and socializing as we grow an authentic business sisterhood. The day will feature panel discussions, workshops, networking, entertainment, the chance to speak with experts one-on-one, and an expo component highlighting business resources and brands selling their products and services. The She Owns It She Biz Conference is growing to be an impactful event reaching beyond the walls of discussion.Christi Love, Founder of With an Eye PR and Conference Co-Producer with Kiela Wilson of The Lea Pearl Group Inc., saw the need for clients and friends who work with purpose to build businesses and careers to inspire the next generation of Black women in leadership. The first year of the conference focused on business owners and those who had a goal to start a business. However, the vision has expanded to include women looking to grow their careers in corporate spaces and community leaders working to make a difference in the world.The keynote speaker for this year is Dr. Gena Jones, founder of Business Boss LLC, a successful attorney, CPA, certified tax resolution specialist, and author of “ Legacy Made Simple .” Tickets are available for a special promotional price until January 23, 2023. Senior and student pricing is available for those who qualify. Attendees can participate in person or virtually. Tickets are available on EventBrite.com. https://sheownsitshebiz2023.eventbrite.com If you have questions about vendors, volunteers, or supporters, you can email social@sheownsitshebiz.com to learn more about the opportunities.WHAT: She Owns It She Biz ConferenceWHEN: March 24, 2023, 8 am - 4:30 pmWHERE: UIC Forum, 1213 S. Halsted, Chicago, ILWith an EYE PR: With an Eye PR is a Black woman-owned national public relations agency focusing on providing clients the services required to catapult their brands to the highest level. The agency’s professional and credible approach to business serves various clients in numerous sectors, including entertainment, professional athletes, communities, artists, and business owners. With an Eye, LLC brings decades of strategic brand building, communications, press, social media, talent partnerships, and creative strategies to drive success in all facets of its client's business. UIC CHANCE Program: In 2004, the UIC CHANCE Program was designed to assist the University of Illinois at Chicago with its goal to increase recruitment, retention, and graduation rates of underrepresented students in partnership with Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago, Community-based Organizations, various Suburban School Districts, and Charter Schools.Dr. Gena Jones: Dr. Jones is a Business Strategist and Transformation Specialist. She is the founder of Business Boss LLC, a business and financial coaching company that has started a movement to build Financially Fierce CEOs who are laser-focused on creating a legacy to impact current and future generations. In addition, she is a licensed Attorney, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, and Certified Public Accountant.###

She Owns it She Biz Conference Press Conference