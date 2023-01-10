EZ Agents Gives Homebuyers the Upper Hand in the Buying Process, Saving them Thousands of Dollars in Real Estate Fees

EZ Agents seeks to transform outdated industry agent commission models by recognizing the more prominent role buyers now play in finding their own homes online

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying a home is one of the most stressful and expensive journeys many will embark on. When making a large-ticket purchase like a home, savvy consumers look for any way to save money. And now, Colorado homeowners have an ally in EZ Agents , the real estate group that leverages buyer commission rebates to save them thousands of dollars in real estate fees.While buyer commission rebates have been around for a while, many homebuyers aren't familiar with this advantage, and the vast majority of real estate agencies aren’t structured in a way to offer this incentive to clients.After working in real estate for nearly a decade, it became clear to Boulder area REALTORSteve Novak that not all buyers are created equal. Many buyers prefer to find their own homes online and need significantly less from a buyer’s agent than other clients. Yet, the commission stayed the same regardless of the buyer’s needs. He felt the one-size-fits-all commission structure was outdated, and that buyers should have another option.Motivated to find solutions to these problems, Novak founded EZ Agents. The group disrupts how the real estate industry operates by focusing the agent's efforts on the finer legalities of the home buying process and giving buyers a rebate on their agent commissions at closing.Novak sees this streamlined approach as especially desirable to clients who are already familiar with the purchasing process. They may already have an idea of what they want in a home and don’t need an agent to do the footwork of finding them homes. Once the buyer finds a home they are interested in viewing, they can then use an online booking system to schedule a showing with a licensed showing agent. When the client decides to move forward with an offer and purchase, EZ Agents will handle the negotiations and contracts. At the end of the process, EZ Agents splits the buyer's agent commission which is paid by the seller with the homebuyer 50/50, giving them thousands of dollars back."The real estate industry is outdated in how it charges commissions. The explosion of the internet and online real estate sites where clients can view extensive details of properties means clients are doing much of the groundwork themselves now, cutting out some work for agents. But commissions haven't been adjusted to reflect this," said Novak. "EZ Agents recognizes these industry shifts and accounts for them, offering a fairer approach to commissions that still compensates agents for their work but also recognizes the work homebuyers put into the process and rewards them for it with a rebate.”EZ Agents currently works with buyers across three major Colorado cities--Denver Metro, Boulder, and Fort Collins--looking to take advantage of a streamlined home-buying experience and save on real estate agent commissions.To learn more, visit https://www.ezagents.com/