State Board Invites Deputy Mayor to Discuss the Master Facilities Plan and School Boundary Study

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, January 11, at 4:00 p.m. The working session will be held in-person; however, in-person attendance will be limited to members and staff of the State Board, as well as invited guests. The meeting will be streamed live on youtube.com/dcsboe for public viewing. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on the State Board website.

The State Board invites the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME) to discuss upcoming work on the Master Facility Plan (MFP) and the School Boundary Study. The MFP provides information about facility utilization, condition assessment, and modernization efforts that will allow stakeholders to better understand the current conditions of facilities. The School Boundary Study seeks to understand the challenges of the student assignment system and school boundaries.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will share proposed changes to the Health Education Standards. OSSE will present on adding an addendum to the Health Education Standards to align with the Expanding Student Access to Period Products Act that was passed by the DC Council in 2022.

The State Board will also take time to provide updates on its priority work and review committee structures, priorities, and roles as it welcomes newly elected board members to the first working session.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda or submit testimony and presentations, please visit the State Board’s website.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Deputy Mayor for Education (DME) Presentation on Master Facilities Plan and School Boundary Study

VI. Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) Presentation on Health Education Standards Addendum

VII. Priority Work Overview

a. Social Studies Standards

b. Board Governance

c. NASBE Healthy School Facilities Network

d. Literacy

VIII. Committee Overviews

IX. New Business and Other Discussion

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]