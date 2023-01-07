Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,741 in the last 365 days.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 6

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. ENR will report its First Quarter Fiscal 2023 results before the market opens on February 6. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer, and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the Investors and Events & Presentations tabs or by using the following link: 

https://app.webinar.net/v7JdNxj2eA9

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events & Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs. 

About Energizer:
Energizer Holdings ((", Energizer, ", NYSE:ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-february-6-301715235.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

You just read:

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC. TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 6

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.