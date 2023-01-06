Submit Release
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded Advanced Planning Contract for Zumwalt-Class Ships

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $10.5 million contract today for the modernization period planning of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).

“Ingalls is honored to have been selected to deliver this new capability with our Navy and industry partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Our shipbuilders stand ready to do what is necessary to enable our fleet in the protection of peace around the world.”

HII has invested nearly $1 billion in the infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Ingalls Shipbuilding enabling the work of Ingalls’ shipbuilders, improving product flow and process efficiency, and enhancing product quality.

Zumwalt-class destroyers feature a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced warfighting technology and weaponry. These ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

Ingalls has delivered 34 Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers, with five currently under construction including Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Sam Nunn (DDG 133). Additionally, the third of the Zumwalt-class ships, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) arrived in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in January 2022 for a combat systems availability.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-ingalls-shipbuilding-advanced-planning-contract-zumwalt-class-ships.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard
Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com
(228) 935-6821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0d679ab-027e-410d-84de-8f6052b0d934


Primary Logo

Zumwalt-class destroyer

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) underway at Sea. U.S. Navy Image

