Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Mexico City, Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Mexico City, Mexico on January 9 and 10 to join President Joseph R. Biden at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit. President Biden and Secretary Blinken will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to discuss deepening and expanding our security cooperation and economic partnership as well as increasing coordination on global and regional issues. Secretary Blinken will also speak with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on our work to enhance North American competitiveness; address climate change; promote humane migration management in the region; improve public health; strengthen citizen security; and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion.