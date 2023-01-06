Announcing Launch of Shipinter Logistics for Fast, Secure, and Reliable Cargo Shipping Services Worldwide

With Online Tracking, 24/7 Support, Cargo Insurance, Safe Warehouse and Experienced Teams

/EIN News/ -- Kowloon, Hong Kong, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing the launch of Shipinter Logistics, a one-stop Hong Kong-based logistics services provider. The company comes with over 50+ years of combined experience in international cargo shipping logistics. SIL offers full-scale shipping logistics services, including air, road, ocean, rail, domestic, and customs brokerage. The air cargo solutions are offered for expedited 2-3 day shipping needs. Road freight services are offered for reliable and flexible handheld cargo transportation. Sea cargo services are offered to move cargo across the world in the most reliable and cost-effective manner. Rail freight services are provided for sensitive, oversized, or specialty equipment and land package distribution. Domestic logistics services are designed to cater to inland warehousing.



Shipinter Logistics is a one-stop global logistic digital platform

Over the years, SIL has developed a strong and wide network of partners and facilitators for international cargo shipping between Asian, African, European, South, and North American destinations. The digital platform offers advanced toolsets which include online quotation, order placement, online tracking, and other features to make cargo shipping and management easier, faster, and more effective. SIL delivers a foolproof logistics experience, from planning cargo shipping to monitoring the purchase order. They follow every case with the best practices followed by improved logistics solutions, performance analytics, and transparent management; with a special focus on identifying the challenges and opportunities in the supply chain and helping their clients with a more effective and profitable solution.

SIL offers an expansive range of air services for time-sensitive deliveries worldwide. Clients are provided with the best options depending on their needs and transit timeframe. SIL operates through a robust shipping logistics network utilizing dedicated cargo and commercial flights for faster delivery. These cargo shippers have covered it all, whether a small package or an enormous container, these cargo shippers have covered it. They take care of everything, starting from export documentation to packaging, and customs clearance to everything else that comes in between.

The ocean freight services need a special mention here. International cargo shipping is provided via an extensive global network that connects clients to all major trade routes across continents. SIL has FMC/OTI license and contracts with all ocean carriers. They specialize in FCL & LCL Export/ Imports, transloading, break bulk, special equipment shipping, consolidation, custom clearance, and C-TPAT. The domestic cargo shipping logistics network handles various shipments, including raw materials, perishable and non-perishable goods, finished products, and many more. The company also provides custom and bonded warehousing supervision per the client's requirements. The contracted and registered FDA warehouses are backed by excellent storage, multiple loading docks, high-value security areas and 24/7 video surveillance, zero error tolerance quality control system, specialized labeling, and more.

To learn more, visit https://shipinterlogistics.com/services.php

About Shipinter Logistics

Shipinter Logistics is a one-stop global logistic digital platform supporting all cargo and freight shipping modes, including sea, air, land, and rail. SIL offers cross-border e-commerce logistics, trucking, dropshipping, temporary warehousing, customs declaration, and large bulk cargo transportation.

###

Contact



Director Furuhashi Masanari

Shipinter Logistics – Kowloon, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3895 0949

Email: Info@ShipinterLogistics.com

Website: https://shipinterlogistics.com





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

