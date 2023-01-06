Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,833 in the last 365 days.

Amcomri Announces Appointment of Auditor

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 15, 2022, effective December 31, 2022, it has appointed MNP LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) to serve as auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Amcomri.

Further to Amcomri’s press release dated September 7, 2022, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP (the “Former Auditor”) previously resigned, at its own initiative, effective on August 31, 2022. The Former Auditor’s reports with respect to the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 did not contain a modified opinion and there was no “reportable event” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) for the period covered by such financial statements or for the period from December 31, 2021 to the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Larry Howard     Pierre Boucher
Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer     MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com     Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com
Phone: +353-87-686-8255     Phone: 1-514-731-0000

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARDLOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and, in certain cases, can be identified by the use of words such as “potential”, “propose”, “aim”, “depend”, “seeks”, “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “can”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “would”, “might” or “will”, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward‐looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For a more detailed discussion such risks and uncertainties, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated for March 23, 2022, and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Amcomri Announces Appointment of Auditor

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.