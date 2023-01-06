National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Leaders to Deliver State of NAIFA for Q1 2023

The quarterly presentations for stakeholders, the media, and other interested parties provide essential updates on NAIFA's programs, progress, and challenges as well as a legislative and regulatory briefing.

FALLS CHURCH, Va, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register Online

The Q1 State of NAIFA will feature National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP, and CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE, updating all interested stakeholders on how NAIFA is serving members and the insurance and financial services industry. They will also outline the association's progress toward meeting goals established by the NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan. The program will feature a legislative and regulatory update by NAIFA Senior Vice President for Government Relations Diane Boyle.

The State of NAIFA webinars show NAIFA's commitment to transparency and the association's desire to ensure stakeholders understand what NAIFA is doing and where it is headed. NAIFA members are encouraged to attend to learn how they can get the maximum benefit from their membership. The event is open to all NAIFA members and their colleagues, corporate and association partners, members of the media, the public, and anyone with an interest in NAIFA's success.

"NAIFA is hitting the ground running in 2023, advocating on behalf of our members, educating them, and differentiating them in a competitive marketplace," NAIFA President Holz said. "The State of NAIFA webinars keep all NAIFA members and leaders informed about what's going on with their association and also provide great information for prospects, partners, the media, and anyone interested in NAIFA. They are like NAIFA shareholder meetings, where in a spirit of transparency and open communication we keep everyone who holds a stake in NAIFA's success informed. I encourage all NAIFA members to attend or watch the on-demand recording to know where their association is going and how they can get the most value out of their membership."

CEO Kevin Mayeux will follow Holz with a report on products and services NAIFA has delivered and those planned for the coming year. Diane Boyle will close the program with rundown of NAIFA's key advocacy wins and a briefing on the state and federal advocacy challenges currently facing financial professionals and the Main Street Americans they serve.

"NAIFA is committed to transparency, and keeping all of our stakeholders informed is a crucial part of our NAIFA 2025 Strategic Plan," said CEO Mayeux. "Along with our annual Business Implementation Plans and quarterly dashboard reports to members, the State of NAIFA events allow us as an association to chart our progress, lay out our future vision, and establish accountability."

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

Media Contact

Mark Briscoe, NAIFA, 703-770-8111, mbriscoe@naifa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NAIFA