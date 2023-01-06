Retailers' Party of the Year: The RETHINK Retail Bash in NYC

Retail executives are flocking to New York City for the can't-miss party during NRF 2023: the RETHINK Retail Bash on January 16th from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Find out how you can get on the invite-only list.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RETHINK Retail celebrates its Global Retail Leaders and announces the 2023 Top Retail Influencers at the exclusive RETHINK Retail Bash, hosted in the heart of Times Square at a venue revealed only to attendees.

"As a Global Retail Leader and Top Retail Influencer, I'm so ready to celebrate with my community as RETHINK Retail announces the next wave of influencers and leaders," said Alex Genov, Head of Customer Research at Zappos. "It's going to be a remarkable event and RETHINK Retail is a remarkable organization that I've been collaborating with for years now."

The Global Retail Leaders are a community of the retail elite who are shaping the future of the industry. Top Retail Influencers include retail experts, consultants, analysts, academics, journalists, and thought leaders who are making an impact in retail. Both communities are coming together for the first time at the Bash to trade stories, discuss trends, and have fun during the biggest week in retail.

"Having been honored as a Top Retail Influencer in the past, I'm really looking forward to celebrating as RETHINK welcomes the new wave of influencers at the hottest new party," said Greg Buzek, President and Founder of IHL Services and RetailROI.

Over 100 retail executives have already said they'll be at the party, including leaders at Adidas, Gap, Chico's, Walmart, Starbucks, Steve Madden, The Vitamin Shoppe, Nordstrom, Victoria's Secret, and more. "The attendee list includes an impressive group of retail rock-stars. We work in such a dynamic industry. It is imperative that we all network and continue to learn from one another," noted Andy Laudato, COO of The Vitamin Shoppe.

To get on the invite-only list before space runs out, submit an inquiry to the RETHINK Retail team.

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is your go-to destination for executive-led insights into the trends and innovations that are transforming the global retail landscape. Through our award-winning podcasts, fresh, original and thought-provoking content series, and partnerships with the world's leading retail events, we reach a growing audience of the top retail decision-makers and industry thought leaders.

Media Contact

Julia Hare, RETHINK Retail, 1 1 8019234367, grl@rethink.industries

SOURCE RETHINK Retail