The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of BioLineRx Ltd. ("BioLine" or the "Company") BLRX on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2022, BioLine announced that Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP will provide the Company with term loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million.

On September 19, 2022, BioLine announced a registered direct offering of approximately 14 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") and warrants to purchase ADSs for a combined price of $1.10 per ADS and associated warrant.

On this news, the Company's share price fell 33% to close at $1.02 per share on September 19, 2022.

