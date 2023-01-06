Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,781 in the last 365 days.

AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF, a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Monday, February 20, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005384/en/

You just read:

AMERISAFE Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.