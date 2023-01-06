76th Alice in Dairyland Applications Open through February 3

​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 5, 2023

Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, Marketing Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 76th Alice in Dairyland through February 3, 2023.

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin's agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.

“My time as Alice in Dairyland has grown my appreciation and passion for Wisconsin agriculture," said 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer. “As Alice in Dairyland, I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to expand my knowledge about Wisconsin's diverse, vibrant agriculture communities and share that with the citizens of Wisconsin. I have created countless connections and built on skills that will help me in my career and beyond."

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations, and public speaking experience. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 5, 2023. The chosen candidate will travel extensively and be in-person weekly at DATCP's Madison office. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave, and use of a vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, 150-word personal bio, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. on February 3, 2023. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on February 18, 2023 at DATCP's Madison office or via Zoom. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day in-person program briefing and press announcement March 10-11, 2023 and the three-day final interview process May 11-13, 2023 in Walworth County.

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

