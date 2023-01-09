Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Sets Sights on Massive Growth in 2023 with 5 New Hires
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Begins 2023 with Five New Hires to Better Serve Their Clients
By expanding our team, we gain the ability to put all of our attention on each individual case.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cesar Ornelas, a nationally recognized Texas personal injury attorney who has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, today announced five new hires to the firm. James Leech will act as the new Managing Attorney while William Gavit, Leo Casanova, Olutomi O. Odukoya, and Chase Parsons have come on board as associate attorneys.
The five new hires are joining a dedicated, passionate, and focused team at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law which is recognized for catering to their client’s individual needs. Since no two injuries are alike, this group of attorneys realizes that each case deserves individualized attention and personalization.
Chase C. Parsons and Leo Casanova are well-versed in Pre-Litigation Law while Olutomi O. Odukoya and William Gavit specialize in Litigation. James Leech brings a wealth of knowledge as a trial lawyer with experience in state and federal courts to round out the talented staff at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law.
Leo Casanova graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law after a career in the United States Air Force. He is known to be a self-starter with an intuitive mind that has the ability to thrive amidst chaos, an important trait he picked up during his time in the Air Force. Casanova brings the ability to analyze liability and potential damages while achieving top results for his clients to the firm.
“It’s an honor to join the team at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law where I feel my unique experience and abilities will help deliver excellent results for our clients,” said Casanova, Attorney at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law.
James Leech completed his law degree at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law and has since had a successful career as a practicing lawyer in and around San Antonio, Texas. He has first-chair trial experience in Texas state courts, as well as second-chair trial experience in federal courts. He brings expertise in representing defendants in first and third-party cases to the table and has represented clients ranging from small businesses to some of the largest companies in the world.
“I’m thrilled to bring my expertise to Cesar Ornelas Injury Law and join this skilled team in an atmosphere that is truly focused on our clients and what we can do to better serve them. This is an environment where I’ll be able to thrive and make a difference,” said Leech, Managing Attorney at Cesar Ornelas Injury Law.
Attorney Cesar Ornelas, Principal of Cesar Ornelas Injury Law is thrilled with the new hires and the growth the firm is experiencing. “By expanding our team, we gain the ability to put all of our attention on each individual case. This allows all of our clients to focus on their recovery while we handle the details of their cases and ensure they get the fair and just results they’re looking for. We’re thrilled to welcome each and every one of these new faces to our family and are excited to see what the future holds for the firm.”
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law serves clients nationwide with offices in San Antonio, El Paso, Midland, Odessa, and Laredo, Texas as well as Carlsbad and Hobbs, New Mexico.
For more information please visit https://cesarornelaslaw.com/, or contact 888-Cesar-Wins.
About Cesar Ornelas Law
Cesar Ornelas Law is a leading personal injury law firm representing clients nationwide.
Licensed in Texas, Cesar Ornelas’s nationwide legal practice is entirely contingency fee-based and consists of a wide variety of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Cesar Ornelas has represented countless victims of catastrophic accidents across the United States. To learn more, visit https://cesarornelaslaw.com/ or call 888-Cesar-Wins.
