Notice of Funding Availability - Enhancing Green Infrastructure Community Benefits

DOEE seeks eligible entities for projects that implement a participatory planning and design process to identify community-identified green infrastructure (GI) benefits for Stormwater Retention Credit (SRC)-generating projects. A grantee will help one or more communities develop best practices for identifying their desired green infrastructure benefits. These grants may also fund the installation of additional elements to existing or planned SRC-generating green infrastructure to provide community-identified GI benefits. GI practices provide many environmental and economic benefits and protect against the harmful impacts of stormwater runoff. The amount available for the project is a total of $70,095, available in grant amounts of no more than $40,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the Attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-RRD-798” in the subject line for Enhancing Green Infrastructure Community Benefits in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 17, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations; and
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

