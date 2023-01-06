Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,806 in the last 365 days.

Carper Praises EPA Decision to Strengthen Soot Pollution Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal to set newer, more protective national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) pollution.

“For decades, we have seen soot-causing air pollution lead to serious health problems across our country. The science is clear—our nation’s clean air standards are not strong enough to protect many downwind and disadvantaged communities, like those I represent in Delaware, from fine particulate matter air pollution. Fortunately, EPA is finally taking action to strengthen these clean air standards. I commend the agency for following the science and putting forward a proposal to better protect our health and economic wellbeing.”

Senator Carper has long called for more protective NAAQS for PM. In April 2020, Carper condemned the Trump administration when it announced that it would not develop newer standards. In June 2020, Senator Carper led Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeffrey Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and then-Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), in a letter urging EPA to pursue stronger standards. In December 2020, Carper again criticized the agency under the Trump administration for failing to protect Americans from PM pollution. 

###

You just read:

Carper Praises EPA Decision to Strengthen Soot Pollution Standards

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.