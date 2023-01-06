Jeff DeForrest Signs Podcasting Agreement with Greenlite Ventures

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced that Sports Talk Radio icon Jeff DeForrest ("Defo") has signed an Agreement to be its Director of Podcast Operations. For over 40 years Defo has been one of South Florida's most popular drive time personalities and has developed a fervent following among sports wagering enthusiasts. He will be working exclusively for Greenlite Ventures and is set to launch GRNL's Sports and Gaming Network ("SGN") in the coming weeks.

SGN's first weekly podcast will feature Defo and Las Vegas sports betting legend Brandon Lang, who was the subject of the hit movie "Two for the Money" starring Matthew McConaughey as the real-life Brandon Lang and Al Pacino playing his mentor. As legal sports wagering continues to surge across America, SGN will soon be airing daily podcasts featuring some of the most knowledgeable, entertaining and successful handicappers in all areas of sports betting. Defo is currently developing and negotiating a wide range of podcast and licensing deals with a number of well-known names in broadcasting, horse racing, and sports wagering.

About Greenlite Ventures

Greenlite Ventures (the "Company") is majority owned by INET Merger Advisors, Inc. The Company is in the process of bringing in the people and business combinations that can help make GRNL an important player in sports licensing, merchandising, podcasting, and celebrity branding. On December 26th, 2022, the Company executed an LOI with a licensing company that has ongoing business relationships with most of the top professional sports leagues as well as several iconic brands and athletes. The companies have targeted an early to mid-March closing pending due diligence and the successful completion of audited financial statements. The Company intends to amend its name and trading symbol with FINRA as soon as it believes it is practicable.

Media Contact: Jeff DeForrest 954 288 4725