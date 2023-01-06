Woman Says She Found Recovery at Muse Treatment After Arriving Lost and Broken

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California — A woman was so grateful for the care she received at Muse Treatment that she left an enthusiastic five-star review on Google.

“Muse has been an incredible experience for me,” wrote the former client, Moriah. “I came here lost and broken. The staff was immediately warm, welcoming and made me feel at home from the second I walked in.”

Staff at the Los Angeles drug and alcohol treatment center often receive high marks from clients, who consistently praise their unique combination of compassion and skill. Each client works with a team of specialists who design a treatment program customized to meet the client’s specific mental and physical needs. Treatment is delivered by a variety of medical professionals, behavioral health specialists, experts in addiction treatment and fully licensed and credentialed therapists. All are focused on one thing: helping their client achieve sobriety during treatment and sustain it long after leaving Muse.

“Muse makes their clients’ recoveries a priority,” Moriah confirmed. “Not to mention all the wonderful people they place in their sober living (facilities).”

Muse offers the full continuum of care for substance abuse disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including dual-diagnosis treatment for clients struggling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Therapeutic protocols include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which can ease the detox and post-withdrawal experience for various addictions, from opioids and anxiety medications to pain management and ADHD. Many effective, medically prescribed pharmaceutical drugs are available during and beyond recovery to help clients live free of substance abuse.

Clients may also remain on medications prescribed by their physicians before admission to Muse for conditions such as ADD/HDD, narcolepsy and eating disorders.

Treatment is provided in a four-step journey that begins with the team’s formation of the individualized treatment plan. Specialists take a multidisciplinary, integrated approach using several treatment modalities, such as short- and long-term goal setting, educational interventions, awareness building, sponsorship and community support.

The next phase, rehab, is usually provided in a residential setting but may take place on an outpatient basis if the client cannot leave their family, job or other responsibilities for an extended period. Treatment combines therapy, 12 Step integration, and case management to help the client with job or education skills beyond rehab. With their team, the client explores the issues that drive their addiction. They may undergo a significant behavioral shift in learning to form healthy interpersonal relationships, set and achieve goals and take charge of their lives with positive lifestyle choices.

Rehab will end at some point but eventually, the client must return to daily life. Muse’s aftercare phase provides them with the tools they will need upon discharge. This phase helps them live a positive, productive life by offering the support that is so important in sustaining sobriety. The rehab team uses previous treatment plans and daily contact with the client to create a dynamic, constantly evolving plan for aftercare. As a result, the client remains in charge of their own recovery, which strengthens their ability to succeed.

In the final phase, the client envisions the life they want after treatment and identifies the behaviors required to accomplish the goals. This may include pursuing vocational or educational plans while maintaining active enrollment in Muse’s Alumni and Aftercare programs.

“I would 100% recommend Muse to anyone looking for a lifelong family and a program whose staff is caring, competent and helpful,” Moriah concluded. “Thank you all!”

Muse Treatment offers comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders. For help or more information, call 866-634-6111.

