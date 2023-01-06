Submit Release
BLINK CHARGING TO PRESENT AT 25TH ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, Florida, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President, will virtually present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Company will also be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings.

Interested investors may access the virtual presentation at:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/blnk/2240667

About Blink Charging 

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Blink Investor Relations Contact 
IR@BlinkCharging.com
855-313-8187 

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com


