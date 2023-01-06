Zaia Estates Partners With Side To Expand Its Wealth-Building Real Estate Services

Zaia Estates today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaia Estates today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Zaia Estates' solutions-oriented and investment-driven services are powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Shannon Paul has been helping people establish wealth through wise real estate investments for years. Boasting $19 million in sales in 2021 alone, the determined agent surpasses expectations by offering innovative market expertise with the utmost transparency and dedication. Paul provides laser-focused, meticulous guidance each step of the way to inform and empower her clients in making the decisions that will shape their financial futures. Zaia Estates, Paul's latest venture, helps buyers, sellers, and investors attain financial freedom in and around Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Partnering with Side will ensure Zaia Estates remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Zaia Estates with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Zaia Estates will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Thanks to Side's leading marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, my agents and I can continue to provide attentive and solutions-based assistance throughout our clients' journeys," Paul said. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Side to help people successfully shape their lives and grow their legacy on a grander scale."

About Zaia Estates

Zaia Estates is the forerunner in Greater Los Angeles real estate, offering a full suite of services that lead people to financial freedom. Walking buyers, sellers, and investors through their journey, the Zaia Estates team provides unrivaled, attentive guidance that actualizes people's personal goals. Its expert agents treat clients as family and take care to deliver a consistently dependable and enjoyable experience that leverages the industry's most innovative strategies. For more information, visit http://www.zaiaestates.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.

