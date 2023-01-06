Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,871 in the last 365 days.

Dunlop Sports Launches New Global Websites Combining Golf Brands and Racket Sports

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflecting the popularity of golf and racket sports around the world, DUNLOP® and Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (SRI) will highlight each brand and offerings all under one roof in a revamped web experience.

In April 2022, SRI made a first step towards consolidating golf and racket sports branding by adding the Dunlop logo to the back of professional golfers' headwear and initiated the process of updating global sales company names under the Dunlop Sports umbrella. To further advance the "house of brands" transition, SRI recently launched new websites in the United States, UK/Europe, and Australia. In the U.S., four different websites will now become one with a completely revamped version of us.dunlopsports.com - which formerly served as the U.S. website for Dunlop racket sports. SRIXON®, CLEVELAND GOLF®, XXIO®, and Dunlop will retain their current identities, branding, and product lines, but they will now be featured on branded sections of the same website, us.dunlopsports.com. The same upgrades were made for the websites in UK/Europe (eu.dunlopsports.com) and Australia (au.dunlopsports.com) with their respective regional product offerings. The former websites will automatically reroute web traffic to the corresponding brand pages on the new website to ensure continuity.

"We took this opportunity to drastically improve our digital content and website functionality prior to major Srixon and Cleveland Golf product introductions. Consolidating our brands under a single roof and linking golf with racket sports will strengthen our global brand and marketing capabilities for the future," said Scott Carlyle, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

In 2023, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, XXIO, and Dunlop are set to release numerous new products, making the website a key component of product launches going into the new year. With significant technological upgrades, Dunlop's new websites will be tailored to enhance the online experience, especially on mobile devices. The new design provides easy navigation between each brand and an improved shopping experience. Starting in 2023, more corporate communications will feature Dunlop-branded messaging and multi-brand logos.

To explore the new websites and learn more about our products, head to us.dunlopsports.com, eu.dunlopsports.com, and au.dunlopsports.com.

Contact Information:
Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


You just read:

Dunlop Sports Launches New Global Websites Combining Golf Brands and Racket Sports

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.