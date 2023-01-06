KBRA Credit Profile Announces CRE CLO Coverage

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, is committed to providing best in class monthly surveillance and credit analysis of commercial real estate (CRE) securitizations. Investors have been looking for quality CRE CLO analysis for years and have requested KCP cover the asset class. In our continued effort to meet market demands, we are excited to announce that we have initiated coverage on CRE CLOs.

Providing investors with thorough and timely analysis of CRE CLO securitizations will help bring clarity, and potentially more investors, to a sector where information is not readily available.

Detailed Credit Analysis for more than 1,200 transactions

Direct Access to our Team of Seasoned Analysts

Credit Alerts and Exposure Groups to Manage Headline Risk

Powerful Advanced Search and Mapping tools

Customizable Alerts and a Robust Comparative Analytic tool

Property-level ESG data

