Date: February 10, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

Technological advances provide opportunities to facilitate efficient clinical investigations. The FDA intends to provide the clarity needed to encourage the exploration of these technological advances. As a part of the FDA’s efforts to be responsive to this rapidly evolving technological ecosystem the FDA will provide an overview of the draft guidance titled Digital Health Technologies for Remote Data Acquisition in Clinical Investigations Guidance for Industry, Investigators, and Other Stakeholders.

TOPICS COVERED

Overview of Digital Health Technologies

Regulatory Considerations for DHTs for Remote Data Acquisition in Clinical Investigations

Selecting a DHT for a Clinical Investigation

Verification, Validation and Usability Studies of DHTs

Evaluation of Clinical Endpoints from Data Collected Using DHTs

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Individuals developing clinical investigations using DHTs to remotely collect data or who submit investigational new drug (IND) applications and investigational device exemption (IDE) applications.

Researchers and developers working on DHTs to remotely acquire data.

Consultants focused on designing clinical investigations to use DHTs to remotely collect data.

Clinical research personnel and organizations involved in clinical investigations using DHTs.

Healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers supporting the modernization of clinical trials.

Regulators involved in the use of DHTs to remotely acquire data to support marketing applications.

FDA SPEAKERS

Leonard Sacks, MBBCh

Associate Director, Clinical Methodologies

Clinical Methodologies | Office of Medical Policy (OMP)

Center for Drug Evaluation (CDER) | FDA

Elizabeth Kunkoski

Health Science Policy Analyst

Clinical Methodologies | OMP | CDER | FDA

Anindita Saha

Assistant Director

Digital Health Center of Excellence

Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation (OSPTI)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) | FDA

Matthew Diamond, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer for Digital Health

Digital Health Center of Excellence |OSPTI | CDRH | FDA

Christina Webber, PhD

Regulatory Science Program Manager

Division of All Hazards Response, Science, and Strategic Partnerships | OSPTI | CDRH | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files below may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.