- Date:
- February 10, 2022
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET
ABOUT THIS WEBINAR
Technological advances provide opportunities to facilitate efficient clinical investigations. The FDA intends to provide the clarity needed to encourage the exploration of these technological advances. As a part of the FDA’s efforts to be responsive to this rapidly evolving technological ecosystem the FDA will provide an overview of the draft guidance titled Digital Health Technologies for Remote Data Acquisition in Clinical Investigations Guidance for Industry, Investigators, and Other Stakeholders.
TOPICS COVERED
- Overview of Digital Health Technologies
- Regulatory Considerations for DHTs for Remote Data Acquisition in Clinical Investigations
- Selecting a DHT for a Clinical Investigation
- Verification, Validation and Usability Studies of DHTs
- Evaluation of Clinical Endpoints from Data Collected Using DHTs
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Individuals developing clinical investigations using DHTs to remotely collect data or who submit investigational new drug (IND) applications and investigational device exemption (IDE) applications.
- Researchers and developers working on DHTs to remotely acquire data.
- Consultants focused on designing clinical investigations to use DHTs to remotely collect data.
- Clinical research personnel and organizations involved in clinical investigations using DHTs.
- Healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers supporting the modernization of clinical trials.
- Regulators involved in the use of DHTs to remotely acquire data to support marketing applications.
FDA SPEAKERS
Leonard Sacks, MBBCh
Associate Director, Clinical Methodologies
Clinical Methodologies | Office of Medical Policy (OMP)
Center for Drug Evaluation (CDER) | FDA
Elizabeth Kunkoski
Health Science Policy Analyst
Clinical Methodologies | OMP | CDER | FDA
Anindita Saha
Assistant Director
Digital Health Center of Excellence
Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation (OSPTI)
Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) | FDA
Matthew Diamond, MD, PhD
Chief Medical Officer for Digital Health
Digital Health Center of Excellence |OSPTI | CDRH | FDA
Christina Webber, PhD
Regulatory Science Program Manager
Division of All Hazards Response, Science, and Strategic Partnerships | OSPTI | CDRH | FDA
FDA RESOURCES
Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files below may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.