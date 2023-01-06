Dammam Commercial Centre: Dar Al Riyadh Sets New Trends of Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

/EIN News/ -- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel innovation of smart cities in urban areas has bought a radical change in city life. This venture refers to the idea of building an urban area using different electronic measures to collect data. This information is then used to make the quality of life better for the citizens by using advanced methods.

Based in Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Riyadh is a world-class company that has excelled in building smart cities all over the country. Running under the supervision of CEO and president Prince Mohammad bin Turki Al-Saud the company has become one of the trendsetters in the country. Dar Al Riyadh believes that smart cities should be built to elevate the standard of living and lifestyle of those residing there. Dar Al Riyadh is a trendsetter in Saudi Arabia applying IT, GIS, and IoT to their full potential to devise integral urban planning concepts for smart cities.

One of their notable projects includes Dammam Commercial Centre. This venture is a mixed-use development with a total built-up area of 130,000 sq.m. It includes apartment buildings, office buildings, retail units, mosques, and hotels. The scope of work comprises Master planning, concept & detailed design, and quantity surveying for the Dammam Commercial Center located between the industrial hubs of Dammam and Jubail.

Dar Al Riyadh is a top-grade company that offers numerous engineering, construction, and other services. They have many large-scale projects all over the country. Dar Al Riyadh has excellent customers and clients who extensively rely on them and their world-class expertise.

They provide the following services:

Engineering & Architecture

Construction Management Services

Geomatics Services & Solutions

HR Services

Technical Support Services

Systems & Solutions

The company's CEO Prince Mohammad bin Turki Al-Saud joined the company in January 2020. Since then, the company has enjoyed exponential growth, with company headcount increasing from 400 employees in 2003 to almost 2300 in 2014. He introduced systems and new business lines such as CMS, PMC, and GIS practices. The experienced entrepreneur has previously served Dar Al Riyadh as President, Business Analyst, and General Manager of Engineering and Architecture. He plays a vital role in taking the company to substantive heights. The rip-roaring entrepreneur knows the intelligent tactics of how to render a business in a way to reap the full fruitful benefits of it.

He is the board chairman for Massadr HR Services Company and a board member of JV entities, including SAPL (Saudi Arabian Parsons), WAL (Wipro Arabia Limited), CBRE (CBRE Saudi Arabia), TIDAREC (Technip Energies & DAR Engineering Consultancy Company).

His company has partnered with multiple top-notch companies, which have further helped to take the business to unprecedented lengths through their high knowledge and skills.

