Branch Health Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Increase Access to Chronic Pain Insights and Remote Pain Care
The first-of-its-kind product will unlock new insights, revenue streams, and pain care options for athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers.
Because this is a first-of-its kind product in the pain space, clinicians value the hands-on approach that we take with everything from installation right through billing”SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branch Health by Upside Health, a provider of transformational pain insights and remote care, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to remotely monitor and support chronic pain patients without taking on additional overhead through customized content, actionable data and a growing team of pain experts.
— Rachel Trobman, CEO and Co-Founder, Upside Health
“Branch Health enables clinicians to operate at the highest degrees of their specialty while offering their patients access to multidisciplinary pain care and without increasing administrative burden or enhancing staffing,” said Rachel Trobman, CEO and co-founder of Upside Health. “Because this is a first-of-its kind product in the pain space, clinicians value the hands-on approach that we take with everything from installation right through billing in an effort to help them grow their practice and improve patient outcomes.”
athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Branch Health by Upside Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.
To learn more about Branch Health by Upside Health’s new integrated application, please visit Branch Health by Upside Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace.
About Upside Health
Upside Health is a digital health company that is transforming the way pain is assessed and treated. Its signature product, Branch Health, has been used by tens of thousands of patients at the nation’s leading health systems and private practices, and has been shown to reduce clinical burden while also improving patient functional outcomes. Formed by a multidisciplinary team of pain physicians, psychologists, physical therapists, health coaches and patients, Upside Health’s Branch Health product has been recognized by the National Institute of Health.
About athenahealth Marketplace
The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.
Rachel Trobman
Upside Health
rachel@upside.health
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn