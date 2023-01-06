SOUTHWEST AIRLINES: Kaplan Fox Investigates Southwest Airlines Co.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest” or “Company”) (NYSE: LUV). Click here to join investigation.



On the evening of December 26, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation (“USDOT”) tweeted that the “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service” and that “[t]he Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.” Following this statement, Business Insider published an article reporting that the USDOT issued this statement after Southwest cancelled nearly 3,000 flights on the day after Christmas.

On December 27, 2022, the first trading day following this news, Southwest shares fell $2.15 per share, nearly 6%, to close at $33.94 per share.

