Ultimate Fine Dining Meets Crypto Viability With The Announcement of Crypto Culinary Club

Crypto Culinary Club Logo Crypto Culinary Club Chefs Crypto Culinary Club | All Access Token Samples

Developed By Food & Fine Dining Royalty and Bolstered By Top Chefs incl. Michael Symon, Esther Choi & Jet Tila, NFTs Will Be Diner’s Pass To Real World Events

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest names in food and fine dining today announced the launch of Crypto Culinary Club, a modern take on culinary clubs. Creating a real world bridge between the tangible use of digital collectibles, the metaverse, food and our everyday lives. The club was created by Julie Dacascos, Kapono Dacascos and Jackson Hren. Julie is the wife of famed Iron Chef Chairman Mark Dacascos, who serves as Chairman of Crypto Culinary Club, and Kapono Dacascos, their son who serves as CEO.

The team is also joined by an initial battery of world-renowned chefs, including Michael Symon, who is a partner in the venture, as well as Esther Choi, Kristen Kish, Brooke Williamson, Jose Garces, Shota Nakajima, Jet Tila, Alan Wong, Cat Cora, Michael Voltaggio, Eric Adjepong, and Curtis Duffy.

The concept merges traditional culinary clubs featuring members only exclusive events prepared by chefs that members can attend, paired with private Zoom classes, pop-ups, merch, and leveraging each member’s exclusive NFT as their membership card. The platform’s membership will live on the Ethereum blockchain.

The public sale will take place on January 11th, 2023 at 3PM ET/12PM PT with 9,750 tokens becoming available for purchase, and kicked off with a private, invite only Zoom event featuring acclaimed chefs Michael Symon, Jet Tila and Esther Choi. The mint price is slated for 3ETH.

Said Kapono Dacascos, Founder and CEO of Crypto Culinary Club, “We are extremely excited to be bringing a real world application of blockchain technology together with one of our family’s greatest passions - fine and creative dining. We see this first mint as a starting point as we have a long and exciting roadmap for future chefs and mints.”

Added Jackson Hren, Co-Founder and President of Crypto Culinary Club, “This platform merges the best of all worlds - giving people the opportunity to attend amazing culinary events around the world. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to create.”

Julie Dacascos, Co-Founder and CIO celebrated the launch announcement by saying “This project brings together some of my favorite things. Sharing time with interesting people, eating incredible food, and working with our culinary friends to create an innovative path for fine dining and tech to support each other.”

Mark Dacascos, Chairman of Crypto Culinary Club added, “Fans of Iron Chef now have the opportunity to meet, eat and judge for themselves. This is your seat at the table.”

“I’m very excited about the launch of Crypto Culinary Club for so many reasons. I am mostly excited about having the opportunity to connect with the club members through the personal cooking demos and the incredible events that will take place. We will be hosting these events both individually and with other chefs that I have the utmost respect for. These chefs are not only some of the best in the business, but are some of the most genuine people I know.” says chef Michael Symon, who is also a partner in Crypto Culinary Club.

Symon will also be kicking off the club’s first in-person event in Los Angeles, California with a Rooftop Champagne and Caviar event in March 2023. Several weeks after, Esther Choi will be showcasing her skills with an event of her own.

Those interested in learning more about Crypto Culinary Club or purchasing a token on mint day can visit https://cryptoculinaryclub.com.

About Crypto Culinary Club (https://cryptoculinaryclub.com)

Crypto Culinary Club is a modern take on culinary clubs powered by merging the power of the blockchain with real world events. It was founded by Kapono Dacascos, Jackson Hren and Julie Dacascos with the goal of evolving the intersection between food and technology. Famed chef Michael Symon is also a partner in the venture. Their first mint will take place on January 11, 2023.

###

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Daniel Chartock| Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501