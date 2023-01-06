Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,981 in the last 365 days.

International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires

Gregg Manning promoted to COO and Marco Sweeney joined ICI as VP of Sales After Another Record Year Offering Global Health, Life, and Travel Insurance to Individuals and Groups

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Citizens Insurance (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of Gregg Manning to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manning has previously served as Vice President of Operations since joining the firm in 2015. Under Gregg's leadership, the company has become the leading international insurance brokerage in the USA for individual international health insurance plans. More recently, he has helped move the company into new lines of business, including international life insurance and global group benefits. Previous to joining ICI Mr. Manning worked for a variety of companies, most significantly at Edvisors as Vice President of Product. 

The company is also happy to welcome Marco Sawrey as VP of Sales. Marco is charged with leading its growing sales teams to improve service to its global clientele while improving the team's overall performance. Previous to joining ICI, Mr. Sawrey was VP, Latin America and Global Retail Development with Syndigo. His experience also includes various roles at Amazon and Fortis Investors. 

"Our team continues to grow and get better. Mr. Manning has earned a long overdue promotion," said Joe Cronin, President of ICI. "He has been the number one reason for our growth over the last seven years, including three years in the Inc. 5,000 list of Fastest Growing Companies. Marco is another strong addition to our team and is already positively impacting performance and client satisfaction."

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance (www.InternationalInsurance.com) is owned and operated by International Citizens Group, Inc. The company's mission is to educate consumers on the value of global medical, life, and travel insurance while providing a resource to research, compare, and purchase plans for their relocation abroad or international trip. The company offers expatriate plans, international health insurance, international group benefits, travel insurance, and insurance for international employees. 

Contact Information:
Joe Cronin
President
media@internationalinsurance.com
617-500-6738

Related Images






Image 1: Gregg Manning, COO


Gregg Manning, COO of International Citizens Insurance



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Gregg Manning, COO

Gregg Manning, COO

You just read:

International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.